Kaletsky and Kay join Edinburgh economics debate

Leading thinkers

Principal speakers: Anatole Kaletsky and John Kay

Some of the world’s leading economists, academics and investors will be Edinburgh next week to discuss how to avoid financial crises such as the 2008 downturn that tore through the banking sector.

Speakers at the event two-day conference will include the economists Anatole Kaletsky and John Kay, distinguished neuroscientists Karl Friston and Scott Kelso, leading philosophers Julian Kiverstein and Duncan Pritchard, as well as legendary investors Howard Marks and Kiril Sokoloff.

The conference on Monday and Tuesday is being held at Panmure House, which was the Edinburgh residence of Adam Smith, the founding father of modern economics.

The focus of the debate the Market Mind Hypothesis, the brainchild of Heriot-Watt University’s Prof Patrick Schotanus, a new theory building on those of Smith.

Panmure House: apt location

Whereas economics has traditionally focused on the tangible physical manifestation of markets, the new theory combines economics, investing and cutting edge discoveries in cognitive science.

This multidisciplinary approach leads to insights that can improve markets, make investing more sustainable, increase the effectiveness of public policy and ultimately benefit society.

The theory holds that the market, instead of simply aggregating individual minds, creates and gathers into existence a collective mind of its own with its own consciousness. In other words, it formalises what investors have always casually referred to as “the market mind”. This theory could help avoid some of the excesses of markets – both bubbles and crashes — that have occurred over the years.

Specifically, it is the market mind that extends “the invisible hand”, a famous idea suggested by Smith and one aim of the conference is to renew interest in Smith’s broadest thinking and promote Scotland as a centre of financial thought.