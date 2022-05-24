Help for households
Johnson to unveil windfall tax in cost of living deal
Boris Johnson is to announce a windfall tax on energy companies as part of a multi-billion pound package of measures to help ease the cost of living.
There is likely to be help for those struggling to pay household energy bills, including a cut in VAT, which has become more pressing after the head of regulator Ofgem announced that the average bill is due to rise by a further £800 in October to £2,800.
On top of April’s increase, it means the average energy bill will more than double this year.
Downing Street sources have indicated that the package will cost about £10 billion, partly offset by a windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies.
Mr Johnson’s decision to join Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s support for a windfall tax represents a defeat for Downing Street and those Cabinet members who supported the industry’s case for retaining profits in order to invest in clean technologies.
According to The Times, a compromise has been reached which will see companies taxed less if they invest more in the UK and “substantial safeguards” put in place to protect investment.
The industry, which has been campaigning ferociously against a windfall tax, has yet to comment, but rumours of the package, and suggestions in the Financial Times that electricity generators could also be hit, swirled around the City all day and caused share prices to fall.
It is thought a government announcement confirming the new measures could be made on Thursday ahead of Westminster’s half-term break.
Energy industry analysts say that conceding to calls for a windfall tax is a populist move to win over voters rather than a measure designed on sound economics.
Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “The Government wants to raise money to help households hit by a sharp rise in energy bills.
“While it is right that some support should be given to those most in need during these difficult times, the way in which new funds are raised means the Government runs the risk that energy companies slow down investment in new green projects which could make it harder for the country to hit its net zero emissions targets.”
Opposition MPs believe Mr Johnson is cobbling together a cost of living package as a way of saving his skin ahead of the expected publication of civil servant Sue Gray’s report into lockdown-breaking parties and the latest photographic evidence of the Prime Minister’s attendance at one such event.