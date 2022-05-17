Jobless at 48-year low, but wages also fall

Robust jobs market

Rishi Sunak: Global challenges

Unemployment fell to 3.7% in the first three months of the year – its lowest since 1974 – as demand for workers remains buoyant.

For the first time ever, there were fewer unemployed people than job vacancies, although the fall in the rate was also down to a rise in the number of people dropping out of the jobs market, the figures showed.

However, wage rates fell over the first quarter, according to new data. Earnings, when adjusted for inflation, dropped by 1.2%, said the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The unemployment rate in Scotland hit a record low of 3.2%, down 0.9% on the previous quarter. It had an estimated employment rate of 75.6%, an increase of 1.4% over the quarter. Scotland’s employment rate was slightly below the UK rate of 75.7%.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “The unprecedented support we provided through our Plan for Jobs has led to the jobs market remaining robust despite global challenges, with the unemployment rate near record-lows and the number of payrolled employees at a record high.

“I understand that these are anxious times for people, but it’s reassuring that fewer people are out of work than was previously feared, and we are helping them to keep more of their hard-earned money through tax cuts, changes to Universal Credit and support with household bills worth £22 billion this financial year.”

Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “The headline figures more reflect several distorting factors, including rising economic inactivity, rather than the reality on the ground.

“Record jobs vacancies highlight the perilous hiring crunch facing businesses. With rising economic inactivity confirming that the UK workforce is shrinking, labour shortages are likely to persistently drag on UK growth by stifling firms’ ability to operate at full capacity.”

… more follows