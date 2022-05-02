Hutt steps up as head of partnerships at ePOS Hybrid

Technology

Alastair Hutt has been appointed head of partnerships at ePOS Hybrid, a SAAS & fintech provider for the hospitality industry, following a spell as a non-executive director with the company.

The former head of partnerships and innovation management with RBS and NatWest (pictured) said: “Forming successful partnerships can be the springboard for ambitious companies like ePOS Hybrid.

“My role is to identify those potential partnerships, bring both parties together and to manage the alliance to elevate our businesses, product offering and to ultimately deliver mutual business growth.”

ePOS Hybrid was founded by computer science graduate and serial entrepreneur Bhas Kalangi and has offices in Edinburgh and London.