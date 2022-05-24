Houston takes chair at Johnston Carmichael

Finance

Mark Houston, Sandy Manson and Lynne Walker

Johnston Carmichael, the mid-tier business advisory and accountancy firm, has promoted two partners following the retirement of chair Sandy Manson.

Mark Houston, vice chair and head of the Glasgow office, becomes chair, while Lynne Walker, head of business advisory, becomes vice chair.

Mr Houston joined the firm as a director in 2006, became partner in 2008, and was selected to lead the Glasgow office in 2011 before being appointed to the board in 2013.

Ms Walker, who is based in the firm’s Elgin and Inverness offices, began as a qualified chartered accountant in the firm’s audit team 17 years ago.

After becoming audit director in 2014 she was promoted to oversee business advisory services, becoming head of business advisory in 2017 and partner in 2019. She was among three partners to join the board last year.

The pair take up their roles as Sandy Manson, chair and a former CEO of the business, retires at the end of the month after 31 years with the firm.

Mr Houston said: “Sandy’s retirement is the end of an era at Johnston Carmichael, and we wish him the very best for the next chapter of his life. He has been an extraordinary leader and inspiration to all in our business.

“Our focus for the future is on investing in the learning and development of our people and our leadership culture, ensuring we continue to deliver the high performance and high-quality services that distinguish us in the marketplace.”

Ms Walker said: “The business has been fantastically supportive of my career since I joined 17 years ago, and I am committed to supporting the next generation of leaders of the firm.

“In particular, I want to encourage more opportunities for our people to engage directly with the Board, so we ensure a two-way flow of communications in order to provide the best possible environment for success.”