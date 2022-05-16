High stakes as Rangers aim to reign in Spain

Europa League Final

Rangers on brink of history (pic: SNS Group)

Rangers are seeking immortality on the pitch and a financial jackpot for the club when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium in Seville on Wednesday.

The stakes could not be higher for the Ibrox club which posted a loss of £23.5m in their last financial year.

Victory would mark the completion of the club’s recovery from the meltdown ten years ago that brought the club to its knees and saw it demoted to the bottom tier of the Scottish League.

It would also open up a route into the group stages of next season’s Champions League and unlock the accompanying riches associated with Europe’s premier competition.

The prize money awaiting the victors in Seville is a cheque for £7.2m, while a subsequent match against the Champions League winners – Liverpool or Real Madrid – in the UEFA Super Cup, could net a further £3m.

Qualification for the Champions’ League group stage next season itself is reportedly worth £13.1m.

It is Rangers’ first European final since facing Zenit St Petersburg in the 2008 UEFA Cup showpiece. Having emerged from their group in second place above Sparta Prague and Brondby, they have knocked out Borussia Dortmund, Red Star Belgrade, Braga and RB Leipzig en route to Seville.

Victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, who sit 11th in the Bundesliga, will end a 50-year wait for a European trophy, the 1972 Cup Winners’ Cup triumph over Dynamo Moscow in Barcelona.

But there are concerns that events off the field in in Andalusia could tarnish what happens on the pitch and undermine the club’s – and the city’s – image.

Only 9,000 tickets were allocated to each club for the final, but thousands of Rangers fans are heading to Spain without tickets.

Those unable to get into the game will have the chance to watch it in a dedicated “fan viewing area” at the Estadio La Cartuja, ironically where Celtic lost their UEFA Cup Final to Jose Mourinho’s Porto in 2003.