Hibs board split over Johnson and Dahl Tomasson

Easter Road post

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Lee Johnson: deal agreed

Hibernian’s board is said to be split over the appointment of Lee Johnson or Jon Dahl Tomasson as the club’s next manager.

A deal has been agreed with Englishman Johnson – who had a spell as a player at Hearts – but former Malmo boss Dahl Tomasson is understood to be the choice among a number of directors.

The new coach will replace Shaun Maloney who was sacked in April after just four months in post.

Johnson’s managerial career has included spells at Bristol City, Oldham Athletic, Barnsley and most recently Sunderland.

His playing career included six months at Hearts whom he joined in January 2006, making his first start in a 4–1 win over Hibs.

Dahl Tomasson, who won 112 caps for Denmark and played for AC Milan and Newcastle United, has also been assistant at Vitesse and of the Danish national team. His Malmo team knocked Rangers out of the Champions League qualifiers earlier this season.

Caretaker boss David Gray saw Hibs a 4-0 win over St Johnstone in their final game, their first home success since February.

Gray is expected to remain part of the staff as part of the coaching team while the new manager must approved a contract deal with former Scotland keeper David Marshall.