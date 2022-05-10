Glasgow based stock trading app prepares for launch

Market tool

Graciela Carrillo: next generation tech

Stock trading app Strikes, an AI-powered tool devised by two Glasgow-based data scientists, is preparing for launch.

Founded in January 2021 by Mexican engineer Graciela Carrillo and business partner Andrii Leus, the Glasgow-based start-up raised €40,000 in a pre-seed round led by StartupYard in March last year.

It later raised around €7,700 in non-equity assistance from Techstars Boulder Accelerator in January 2022.

Strikes calls itself a “next generation” options trading app, which helps people make better trading decisions.

The platform does this by going through documents to detect trading opportunities, showing what others think will happen to the stock price and by sending notifications of real-time events that might affect trades.

It says its goal is to empower users “to approach options trading the right way”.

The app is currently in the early access stage, with users being invited to sign up to the platform’s waitlist on its website. Details of an official launch date have yet to be released.