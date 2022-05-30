Gilbert preparing to steer flotation at Revolut

Advisers sought

Martin Gilbert: hired as chairman (pic: Terry Murden)

Financial services group Revolut, chaired by Scottish financial services veteran Martin Gilbert, appears to be edging towards a flotation as it looks to hire an investor relations team.

The company is not thought to be in any imminent need of further capital but a flotation is said to something it is preparing for “when the time is right”.

Revolut, whose offering has evolved from transferring money across borders to providing a range of mobile app-based financial services for individuals and businesses, is expected to show it has moved into profit when its figures are published in the summer.

It raised $800 million in July last year, valuing the company at $33 billion and making up to 300 of its staff millionaires, but analysts say its current valuation would need to take into account recent stock market falls in the tech sector, including financial technology.