FTSE 100 plunges | JD Sports | Rolls-Royce | Apple

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

9am: London plummets at open

The FTSE 100 plummeted 173.75 points (2.36%) at the open, a steeper fall than anticipated by spread betters, but pulled back after an hour to trade 128 points (-1.74%) lower at 7,219.81.

The fall follows data showing the UK economy shrank in March, while persistently hight US inflation exacerbated investor fears of aggressive rate hikes.

Tech stocks continued to bleed heavily with tech-backer Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust among the big early losers. It was down 38p (4.87%) at 743.7p, having already lost its crown as the UK’s biggest investment trust to 3i. Its share price is down by more than 40% year to date.

Commodities also took a knock from the slowdown in China. Glencore was 4% lower and Rio Tinto 3.45% off.

7am: GDP growth slows

The UK economy grew by 0.8% between January and March, down from 1.3% in the previous three months, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.1% in March.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: “The UK economy grew for the fourth consecutive quarter and is now clearly above pre-pandemic levels, although growth in the latest three months was the lowest for a year.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said growth in the first few months of the year was “strong, faster than the US, Germany and Italy.”

Full story here

7am: BT restores dividend

Telecoms group BT and Warner Bros Discovery have agreed to form a new premium sports joint venture bringing together BT Sport and Eurosport UK. BT has also agreed with Sky a new longer-term reciprocal channel supply deal beyond 2030.

The company announced profit before tax of £2bn, up 9%, for the year ending 31 March and the reintroduction of its dividend.

Full story here

7am: JD Sports in line

JD Sports Fashion said total like for like sales grew more than 5% in the 14 weeks to 7 May against the same period in the prior year.

It said it expects the supply of certain key footwear styles to improve progressively through the year.

“Whilst we are pleased with the trading to date, which is at least in line with the Group’s expectations, we remain conscious of the headwinds that prevail at this time including the general global macro-economic and geopolitical situation,” it said.

“Notwithstanding these challenges, the Board still believe that the headline profit before tax and exceptional items for the year end 28 January 2023 will at least be equal to that for the year ended 29 January 2022 which… is now expected to be approximately £940 million.”

7am: Rolls-Royce unchanged

The aero engine maker said financial performance in the year-to-date has been in line with expectation and financial guidance for 2022 is unchanged.

“We are well positioned for the anticipated growth in our end markets and continue to expect positive momentum in our financial performance in 2022 despite the ongoing risks around macroeconomic uncertainties,” said outgoing CEO Warren East.

Global markets – Apple loses its crown

Tech stocks took another hammering on Wall Street, with Apple, Microsoft and Amazon all plunging into free fall.

Apple has surrendered its position as the world’s most valuable company to Saudi Arabian oil and gas producer Aramco which has reclaimed the top spot from the iPhone maker for the first time in almost two years.

Shares in Apple fell by more than 5% to leave the company with a market valuation of $2.37tn (£1.94tn).

US stocks suffered steep losses after inflation came in higher than expected. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 3.2%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up a small gain earlier in the day to finish down 1%, over 300 points, while the S&P 500 fell 1.6%.

The tech blow-out has spread to London where Baillie Gifford’s Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust is no longer the UK’s largest investment trust in market cap terms.

Its share price has has fallen from a high of about £15 per share in November 2021. It closed last night at 782.5p.

According interactive investor, private equity investor 3i Group is now the UK’s largest investment trust.

IG futures indicated the FTSE 100 index would follow Wall Street’s slump and open down 92.86 points, or 1.2%, at 7,254.80. The blue chip index closed up 105.44 points, or 1.4%, at 7,347.66 on Wednesday.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was down 1.7%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was 0.8% lower, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 2.1%.