Garner returns to Pittodrie as a director

Dons' boardroom move

Aberdeen Football Club has strengthened its board with the appointment of ex-player Willie Garner as a non-executive director.

A former assistant manager to Sir Alex Ferguson, Mr Garner pursued a second successful career in banking and finance with Lloyds and then Scottish Widows.

“I’m incredibly honoured to join the board of Aberdeen FC,” he said. “It’s obviously been a really tough season but I’m convinced the vision and strategy is the right one for the club.

“I do believe we’re on the right path to delivering the results the club and its fans want to see. I’m very excited to be joining the board at this time and looking forward to contributing to the club’s sustainable success.”

Chairman Dave Cormack said: “A credible and authoritative commentator on the game, Willie is well-respected in footballing circles and the business community. His love for Aberdeen and his passion for, and knowledge of, the game made him an obvious candidate when we were looking to add depth and breadth to the board.

“Having recently retired from a successful business career in banking and finance, Willie will bring both commercial acumen and football knowledge to the board and provide valuable input and advice as we look to execute and deliver on the club’s strategy.”

Mr Garner played for Aberdeen between 1975 and 1981, winning the Scottish League Cup in 1976 and the Scottish Premier Division in 1980.

He began his coaching career as player-manager with Alloa Athletic in 1982 before returning to Aberdeen in 1984 to become assistant to Ferguson. During his two years as Fergie’s No. 2, the club won five major trophies.