FRP Advisory promotes Smith to director

Insolvency

FRP Advisory has appointed one of the North East’s most experienced insolvency practitioners, Graham Smith, as a director based in the firm’s Aberdeen Office.

Mr Smith, pictured, has more than 20 years’ experience dealing with an extensive and high-profile range of restructuring and insolvency cases.

These include the recent administrations of Arjowiggins, Wooha Brewing, Countesswells Development and N-Sea Offshore and has worked across many sectors including leisure, manufacturing, construction, fishing, shipping and professional services.

He is currently interim chairman of the Grampian Area Insolvency Practitioners Group which focuses sharing and explaining the latest Insolvency legislation, legal frameworks, compliance and best practice with professional advisers and business leaders.

In his new role, Mr Smith will accept insolvency appointments directly with immediate effect. He will oversee the development of strategies that realise maximum value to creditors, lead case teams and liaise with directors and key stakeholders.

Commenting on his promotion, Mr Smith said: “I have spent my career helping clients and businesses navigate the complex and fast-changing field of insolvency and securing the best outcomes for people and their businesses.”

Iain Fraser, lead partner based in Aberdeen added: “I have worked with Graham for many years and his appointment to director is a very well-deserved promotion.”