Forbes risks staff backlash over public sector cuts

Spending Review: public sector

Councils are facing further cutbacks

Kate Forbes has set the government on a potential collision course with public sector workers after admitting that the sector has become bloated and needs to be ‘reset’.

The Finance Secretary’s spending plans imply a real term cut of roughly 7% in the local government budget over the next five years, affecting policing and justice, higher education and enterprise support.

Overall public sector pay bill will be frozen, with a managing down of numbers of public sector staff to pre-pandemic levels. Some publicly owned buildings may be closed to save money, and some may be sold.

Professor Mairi Spowage, director of the Fraser of Allander Institute, said: “Particularly challenging is the outlook for public sector pay policy – with the Government assuming they will be able to keep the public sector pay bill flat in cash terms over the next few years, by reducing the size of the public sector back to pre-Covid levels by 2026-27. “

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

She added: “It seems likely that there will be huge pressure to ‘revisit’ the current public sector pay policy as a result of surging inflation.”

Ms Forbes said spending would be prioritised in areas such as health, education and tackling climate change.

Funding for health is due to rise from £17.1bn to £19bn over the next five years, while social security benefits will surge from £3.9bn to £6.3bn in cash terms.

Ms Forbes said the government would seek to ensure public sector workers were given “fair” pay increases, but warned that it was having to operate with a “severely limited budget”.