Food and drink firms fill Covid and Brexit void

New trade partners

Scottish food and drink exports are recovering

Food and drink companies across Scotland are recovering from the challenges of the pandemic and Brexit with manufacturers taking advantage of new trading relationships around the world, according to new research.

Contrary to stark warnings of meltdown from lockdowns and Border trade bureaucracy, Scotland, Wales and the North East of England, had the strongest recovery in response to the supply chain problems caused by COVID and the new UK-EU trading relationship.

The share of exports to non-EU markets is increasing in Scotland, and there are big opportunities to drive further export growth through new trade deals with increased market access, the report from the Food and Drink Federation has found.

However, it states that more can be done to improve the implementation of the UK-EU trade agreement, to help companies recover exports in the EU alongside growing market share in other global markets.

The report shows that Scotland accounts for the largest share of UK food and drink exports at almost 30% of total exports. Worth £5.7bn exports are up by nearly 15% since 2020.

Scotland’s recovery has largely been driven by a strong growth in exports of beverages and seafood products, together accounting for £5.2bn of total Scottish exports.

France is now Scotland’s largest export partner, worth more than £1bn, and exports to China nearly doubled in 2021 to just under £225m.

Separate data from HMRC shows that Scottish salmon is the UK’s biggest fresh food export, with overseas sales increasing to £614m in 2021 – up 36% compared to 2020 and only marginally below the £618m recorded in 2019.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not factored into the FDF report, and its full impact on the UK’s exports and on the global supply chains is yet to emerge.