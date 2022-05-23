First Monkeypox case confirmed in Scotland

Virus spreads

Monkeypox symptoms include blister-like sores

The first case of Monkeypox has been confirmed in Scotland and the individual is receiving care and treatment appropriate to their condition. Contact tracing is under way.

Monkeypox is a viral infection usually found in West and Central Africa. The West African strain that has been recently detected in the UK is generally a mild self-limiting illness, spread by very close contact with someone already infected and with symptoms of monkeypox. Most people recover within a few weeks.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) is working with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Public Health Wales and Northern Ireland HSC Health Protection Agency to monitor and respond to potential and confirmed cases of monkeypox in the UK.

As of last Friday, the UKHSA identified 20 cases in England but more are expected.

Dr Nick Phin, Director of Public Health Science and Medical Director, PHS today said: “Public Health Scotland is aware of an individual in Scotland who is confirmed to have monkeypox. The affected individual is being managed and treated in line with nationally agreed protocols and guidance.

“We have well established and robust infection control procedures for dealing with such cases of infectious disease and these will be strictly followed.

“We are working with NHS boards and wider partners in Scotland and the UK to investigate the source of this infection. Close contacts of the case are being identified and provided with health information and advice. This may include the offer of vaccination. The overall risk to the general public is low.

“Anyone with an unusual blister-like rash or small number of blister-like sores on any part of their body, including their genital area, should avoid close contact with others and seek medical advice if they have any concerns.”

Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid adviser last week issued a warning about cases of monkeypox. Professor Devi Sridhar, who is also the chair of global public health at Edinburgh University, said that it was “worrying” that these cases appear not to be originating from the same source.