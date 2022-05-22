Firms wary of four-day week despite rising demand

Work-life balance

Workers are demanding more flexible office hours

Professional workers are more enthusiastic about a shorter working week than employers who remain largely unprepared for a change to the five-day routine.

More than half (53%) of professional workers in Scotland would be tempted to move to a firm offering a four-day week and a third (32%) believe it will be commonplace within two to five years.

However, only 2% of employers in Scotland have introduced a shorter week and two-thirds (63%) say such plans are not even being considered.

The findings are likely to prompt further reviews by employers as they seek ways to meet staff demands on work-life balance.

The latest Quarterly Insights Survey by recruitment firm Hays Scotland found that employees are seeking a shorter working week, while employers are balancing the impact on productivity with a need to offer more benefits to attract top talent.

The main reason cited by both employers and employees in Scotland for adopting a four-day working week was to benefit mental health and wellbeing (64% and 67%, respectively). ‘Organisational productivity’ was cited by 12% of employees as a benefit, with employers putting ‘attracting talent’ (13%) as being beneficial.

The research showed that 38% of employers in Scotland believe that a four-day working week will never become a reality, with 23% saying they would never consider it due to the nature of their organisation.