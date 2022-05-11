Ferry emails found but MSPs demand more answers

Mackay blamed

Derek Mackay’s office signed off the contract (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish government officials have located correspondence showing that it was former Transport Minister Derek Mackay’s office which signed off a controversial ferries contract.

Ministers had previously said documents could not be located, raising suspicions of a deliberate attempt to conceal key information about the awarding of the work against the recommendation of their own procurement body, Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL).

An email chain has now been discovered in the account of a civil servant who no longer works for the government, though it has failed to satisfy opposition MSPs who are demanding more answers.

Jenny Gilruth, the transport minister, today told parliament that the emails show the contract was signed off by the office of Mr Mackay. One states: “The minister is content with the proposals and would like them to be moved on as quickly as possible.”

Ms Gilruth said: “It shows that the decision was rightly and properly taken by then transport minister Derek Mackay.”

However, the correspondence goes on to suggest that John Swinney, the deputy first minister, was the last senior minister to have contributed to the decision.

Graham Simpson, Scottish Conservatives transport spokesman, said: “What the email does not say is why the decision was taken and why the advice not to award the contract was ignored.

“We already know ministerial approval was given to award the contract to Ferguson Marine.

“The missing document we and the Scottish public are seeking is one that tells us why the SNP awarded it to Ferguson, given they were expressly advised not to.

“Simply revealing another email in support of the SNP’s desperate ‘Operation Blame Derek Mackay’ is not going to cut it.”

Willie Rennie, from the Liberal Democrats, suggested it was “very difficult” to believe the email had just been found given the record of the government on openness.