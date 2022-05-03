Falkirk Council welcomes Templeman as CFO

Local government

Amanda Templeman has been appointed as Falkirk Council’s chief finance officer after holding the position of acting depute CFO for three years.

Training at Audit Scotland and KPMG, the 47-year-old joined the council in 2004 and has held various roles in the finance team. In 2017, she joined Falkirk Health & Social Care Partnership as CFO before returning to the council as Capital & Treasury Manager.

On several occasions, Ms Templeman (pictured), who stays in Torrance, has been invited to lecture in accountancy at Glasgow Caledonian University.

She said: “Having worked for the council for nearly 20 years, I understand its complexities and challenges as well as the opportunities for change. I am excited to be part of a leadership team that is committed to working collaboratively to deliver improvements and tackle the council’s financial challenges.

“The council needs to be smaller, flexible, and more responsive; and must ensure its scarce resources are targeted to priorities, as much as possible. To do that, we need to understand and scrutinise what we do as well as the impact any investment has.”

Karen Algie, acting director of transformation, communities and corporate services, said: “Amanda is a very welcome addition to the council’s senior leadership team. As CFO, she will play a critical role in our transformation and be pivotal in helping us address the financial difficulties we face.”

Since January this year, the senior leadership team has undergone significant changes. Three officers have retired, while Malcolm Bennie has joined as director of place services. The director of transformation, communities and corporate services will be officially announced in the coming weeks.

As it currently stands, and following Ms Templeman’s appointment as CFO, the team now has a 50/50 gender split.