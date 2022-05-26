Engineering talent recognised at Glasgow event

Scottish Engineering Awards

By a Daily Business reporter |

Scottish Engineering has recognised nine companies and three young engineers for outstanding performance over the past year.

The Scottish Engineering awards 2022 were launched nearly 30 years ago to celebrate the best home-grown Scottish talent and to shine a spotlight on inspiring individuals and exceptional organisations which have displayed the highest level of excellence within the engineering and manufacturing sectors.

Company of the Year: Peak Scientific Instruments

President’s Award: John Jenkins & Son (Scotland)

Engineering Excellence Award: Ballard Motive Solutions

Manufacturing Excellence: Farid Hillend Engineering

Exceptional Contribution to Energy Security: EDF (UK) Hunterston B Power Station

Business Transformation: TEXO

Sustainable Development: Alexander Dennis

Innovation: Findlay Irvine

Skills, Diversity & Inclusion: Xandor Plastics

Young Engineer in partnership with The Incorporation of Hammermen of Glasgow: Greg Barnard of Allied Vehicles for his leading role in the mechanical design and testing of the Peugeot Rifter Drive-From WAV (Branded: Peugeot Inspire). Rrunner up trophies were awarded to Juliette Goddard of Intelligent Growth Solutions and Euan McLean of Chemring Energetics UK

