Edinburgh airport enjoys busiest period for three years

Delays averted

Edinburgh Airport rebounded strongly (pic: Terry Murden)

Almost one million people travelled through Edinburgh Airport during April, marking the terminal’s busiest period since summer 2019.

The total throughput of 931,522 passengers marks a significant improvement in the aviation sector as numbers rebounded strongly against the same months during the pandemic.

Airport managers said there were few hold ups despite the potential for queues due to the surge in demand and recruitment challenges.

97.1% of passengers passed through security in under 15 minutes

90.3% of passengers passed through security in under 10 minutes

More than 100 airport staff signed up to the Here To Help scheme which sees people from all areas of the business helping in security, check-in and other areas of the terminal during peak periods

Increase in overtime rates and continuing onboarding of new recruits

Gordon Dewar, chief executive, said: “It was, of course, a challenging few weeks and we are quite happy with the way the airport operation performed as it saw its busiest period in almost three years.

“A big thank you must go to our workforce and others across the campus who welcomed and greeted that challenge with gusto, and to our passengers who worked with us to prepare for their trip and showed patience and understanding throughout.

“As ever there are lessons we can learn and improvements we can make as we head into the even busier summer season.

“We would like to remind passengers that we will face some challenges and again ask them to continue to work with us by planning ahead and ensuring they know what they need to do before they get here, and we will continue to do everything we can to get them through the airport quickly and comfortably.”

Passenger numbers:

Apr-22 Apr-21 Apr-20 Apr-19 Domestic 257,043 24,889 2,253 468,364 Intl 674,479 7,739 3,192 789,990 Total 931,522 32,628 5,445 1,258,354

Delays at English airports

Passengers were facing more queues and frustration today after a day of chaos yesterday which saw lines for security stretch back more than a mile.

There were reports of “mayhem” at Birmingham airport in the early hours, with many warning others to allow as much as five hours to get through queues.

There were also delays for holidaymakers in Bristol, while in Manchester, one passenger told of waiting 40 minutes for the airbridge in order to disembark.

Heathrow said 97% of passengers passed through security during the busy Easter period within ten minutes.