Dynamic Earth announces Bishop as CEO

Leisure and education

Mark Bishop has been appointed chief executive at the learning centre and charitable trust, Dynamic Earth.

Mr Bishop (pictured) joins from the National Trust for Scotland where he has been director of customer & cause since 2015, with responsibility for membership, marketing and fundraising. Previously, he represented Prostate Cancer UK, Leonard Cheshire Disability and The Royal British Legion. Prior to working in the charity sector, Mr Bishop worked in book publishing, television and internet start-ups.

He said: “I’m delighted to be joining an important charity that is committed to inspiring children into STEM and a career in science, as well as making people of all ages aware of the wonders of the world.

“The importance of science has never been greater due to the threat of climate change, which is going to require the best brains to tackle the issues we face.”

Commenting on Mr Bishop’s appointment, Professor Sir Pete Downes, chair at Dynamic Earth, said: “He has vast experience in organisational leadership and fundraising, with a fantastic network in Scotland and across the UK, which will be of huge benefit to our organisation.”