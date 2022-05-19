Drinks Bakery wins listing in 230 Waitrose stores

Biscuit deal

Andy Murray: ‘I have to pinch myself’

A firm making biscuits to complement a range of drinks has secured a seven-figure listing deal with Waitrose.

It will see the company’s range of premium savoury snacks stocked in 230 stores across the UK and online.

The deal will more than double the size of the Scottish company and enable further expansion, with Waitrose joining a list of 250+ stockists from independent delis to outlets such as Selfridges, Liberty of London and Claridge’s Hotel. The company also sells across Europe, Canada, the US and UAE.

Established in 2016 by Edinburgh food lover and entrepreneur Andy Murray, The Drinks Bakery offers four flavours of savoury biscuits which are flavour-profiled to match different drinks from around the world.

The brand has won legions of fans in the intervening years – not least Dragons’ Den stalwarts Deborah Meaden and Peter Jones, who both tucked into a share of the business in 2018 when Mr Murray appeared on the programme.

The range includes four flavours of Drinks Biscuits, which are made in the Highlands and packed with specially sourced cheeses from Edinburgh cheesemonger IJ Mellis.

Mr Murray said: “I keep having to pinch myself that this is all really happening, it’s going to be fantastic to see our Drinks Bakery range on the Waitrose shelves and online. We’ve been working hard to grow the brand over the last few years and this news is a massive step-change for the business.

“I’m a lifelong foodie and growing up my mum would make her own savoury snacks to pair with the aperitifs she and dad would enjoy.

“My vision in founding this company was to raise the bar on the common savoury snack and create thoughtful and delicious snacks to match and complement different drinks, from wine and whisky to gin and craft beer, to mention just a few.”