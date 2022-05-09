Cleaning entrepreneur launches franchise model

Business opportunity

Clean break: John and Lesley Ross (pic: Terry Murden)

Edinburgh entrepreneur John Ross is investing £50,000 in Scotland’s first window cleaning franchise, including a new fleet of vehicles and a technology upgrade.

CleanTec Franchise will provide opportunities for those looking to run their own business in a sector that has thrived during the lockdown.

“A lot of people’s circumstances have changed as a result of Covid,” said Mr Ross. “In November 2020, during the second national lockdown, the number of people looking online for ‘cleaning services’ was double the searches compared to two years previously.

“Hybrid working is thought to be driving at least some of this exponential growth, with consumers placing more importance on cleaning and hygiene in general.”

His business has evolved from a man-in-a-van window cleaning business into providing cleaning services to commercial, construction and residential customers.

The business moved into a new, larger headquarters on the outskirts of the capital after outgrowing its previous base in North Berwick.

“Anyone who knows me knows I am passionate about helping people,” said Mr Ross who also owns luxury car service FIDRA Travel. “I want to help ambitious business people set up on their own and help them succeed.”

The major change is being overseen by Mr Ross’s wife Lesley, CleanTEC’s director of business development.