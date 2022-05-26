Chambers hires Shand as international trade director

Business network

Scottish Chambers of Commerce has announced Seona Shand as the organisation’s international trade director.

Ms Shand (pictured) has over a decade of experience in the field of international trade and brings to SCC deep knowledge and practical experience of trading internationally.

She most recently served as commercial director at Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

Her role at SCC will see her leading on the production of a new model of trade support services, maximising international relationships with the global chambers of commerce network and other key global businesses, governments and partners.

She will also provide capacity building and trade support within the SCC network to deliver additional international support to the business community.

Liz Cameron, director and chief executive at SCC, said: “She will be leading on our values as a globally trusted and credible partner to promote our exporting potential to the world as well as attracting vital new investment into Scotland.”

Ms Shand said: “Having built an extensive global network over the years, with a particular focus on the energy and food & drink sectors, I’m looking forward to working with businesses the length and breadth of Scotland to support them with their international growth, driving economic development for the country.”