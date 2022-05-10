Centrica hires support staff | Heathrow stays loss-making

Daily Business Live

7am: Centrica hires customer support staff

Energy supplier Centrica is investing more than £50m in 500 additional UK-based customer service roles in British Gas Energy, 1,000 engineering apprenticeships, and the British Gas Energy Support Fund which provides grants of up to £750 to help customers pay their energy bills.

The company said it has delivered strong operational performance in the first four months of 2022.

“Significant uncertainties remain over the balance of the year, including the impacts of weather, commodity prices movements, asset performance and the potential for increased bad debt charges given the current inflationary pressures in the UK,” it said.

7am: Heathrow loss-making

Heathrow Airport said it expects to remain loss-making this year, though it increased its 2022 passenger forecast by 16% to nearly 53 million, saying 5 million travellers passed through in April, driven by outbound holidaymakers.

It said 97% of passengers passed through security within ten minutes compared to queues of over three hours at other airports. It will be reopening Terminal 4 by July and is already recruiting up to 1,000 security officers.

“The ongoing war in Ukraine, higher fuel costs, continuing travel restrictions for key markets like the United States and the potential for a further variant of concern creates uncertainty going forward,” it said in an update.

“Together with last week’s warning from the Bank of England that inflation is set to pass 10% and that the UK economy will likely ‘slide into recession’ means we are taking a realistic assessment that travel demand will reach 65% of pre-pandemic levels overall for the year.”

Heathrow expects to remain loss-making throughout this year and does not forecast paying any dividends to shareholders in 2022. Some airlines have predicted a return to profitability this quarter and expect to resume paying dividends as a result of the ability to charge increased fares.

The airport urged the CAA to set “common sense” charges that can “deliver the investments passengers want with affordable private financing while withstanding the shocks which are undoubtedly to come.”

Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said: “While I am encouraged by the rise in passenger numbers, we also have to be realistic. There are significant challenges ahead – the CAA can either plan for them with a robust and adaptable regulatory settlement that delivers for passengers and withstands any shocks, or it can prioritise airline profits by cutting back on passenger service leaving the industry to scramble when things go wrong in future.”

Global markets

The FTSE 100 index was expected to open up 35.22 points, or 0.5%, at 7,251.80 closing 171.36 points, or 2.3% lower at 7,216.58, dragged down by a bearish US market.

SPI Asset Management’s Stephen Innes said. “US equities are setting the tone as traders continue to price in recession risk via the S&P 500. And it is all getting compounded by the broad-based decline in commodity prices, including a 7% decline in oil prices, which is crushing the S&P energy sector much to the chagrin of the commodity super-cycle folks.”

In another rout on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 2%, the S&P 500 was 3.2% lower, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 4.1% as tech firms continued to feel the brunt of the sell-off.

Brent crude oil was quoted at $105.05 a barrel this morning in London, sfrom $107.50 late Monday.

Despite the Covid-induced grip on Chinese growth the Shanghai Composite was 1.2% higher but the Hang Seng index was down 1.4% as the Hong Kong market returned from a long weekend. The Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo was down 0.6%.