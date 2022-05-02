Celtic poised for Champions League group stage

Russia sanctions

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Ange Postecoglou is heading directly to Europe’s top table (pic: SNS Group)

Celtic will be guaranteed a place in next term’s Champions League group stage if, as expected, they win the Scottish Premiership.

The elevation of the Scottish Champions follows a decision by Uefa to impose further sanctions on Russia as a result of the continuing conflict in Ukraine.

Russian clubs will be banned from participating in all Uefa competitions next season and as a result, Scotland, whose coefficient ranking sits at 11th for the 2022-23 season, will now receive a guaranteed Champions League group spot.

The second-placed side, currently Rangers, will now go into the third round of qualifying rather than the second.

Ange Postecoglou’s league leaders need just four points from their final three games to be crowned champions after Sunday’s 1-1 draw with nearest challengers Rangers.

The ruling also ensures Scotland will have three teams – Celtic, Rangers and Hearts – assured of European group stage football next campaign across Uefa’s club competitions.

The ban imposed on Russian clubs means the country will have no representatives in the men’s and women’s Champions League, Europa League, or Europa Conference League during the 2022-23 campaign.

Uefa confirmed last month that Russia had declared an interest in hosting Euro 2028 – as well as the UK and Ireland, and Turkey – and the 2032 edition.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russia’s interest was “beyond satire” and “beyond comprehension”.

Uefa said the bid was ineligible in accordance with a regulation that bidders should not bring the body, the bidding procedure or European football into disrepute.

Uefa’s latest sanctions also ban Russia from the 2021-23 European Under-21 Championship, as well as youth and futsal competitions.