Byrne steps up as co-CEO at Atterley.com

Co-CEOs: Kenny Baillie and Kelly Byrne

Edinburgh-based online fashion retailer Atterley.com has announced that Kelly Byrne will join the board as Co-CEO alongside current long-standing CEO Kenny Baillie.

Ms Byrne joined the Atterley team in January this year as chief growth officer from Nasty Gal where she had been commercial director since 2018.

Atterley chairman Mike Welch said: “As Atterley progresses and grows, it felt the natural next step to balance our tier one leadership with Kenny and Kelly bringing completely different, yet complementary skill sets to the table.

“With the two of them at the helm, I am even more confident in what Atterley can deliver in the coming months and years.”

Ms Byrne said: “Since joining the business in January, I have been hugely impressed at the growth trajectory and Atterley’s future prospects. Kenny is a fantastic leader and I am excited to work side by side with him, as we expand Atterley together.”