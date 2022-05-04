Brodies unveils new partners and Highlands office

Law

Scottish law firm Brodies has announced seven new partners and a new Inverness office.

The new partners are Susie Mountain, Sarah Lilley (pictured); Ryan Bowie, Stuart Murray, Bob Langridge, Kenneth Pinkerton and Lucie Barnes.

In Glasgow and Edinburgh Lynn Livesey and Ed Grundy step up to legal director and associate level respectively, while in Edinburgh Isabella van Green becomes an associate.

Brodies also confirms the relocation of its Highlands office to Inverness; moving to Clava House at Cradlehall Business Park from its previous premises in Dingwall Business Park, which opened in 2017. The firm will occupy the building alongside Johnston Carmichael.

The Inverness office will be Brodies’ third investment in its premises in 12 months after opening its London office last summer and moving to its new Edinburgh office at Capital Square this year.

Nick Scott, Brodies’ managing partner, said: “These latest investments in our people and our offices are reflective of the objectives that we set ourselves in our 2021 – 2024 strategic plans.

“Moving our Highlands office to Inverness follows strong client activity across the region and continued growth of our locally-based team.

“Our new premises are modern and bright, providing an excellent space for our colleagues and clients to meet and work with each other in the Highland capital, in the years ahead.”