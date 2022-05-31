Broad and Renouf join Avison Young’s principals

Property

Real estate advisor Avison Young has announced that Paul Broad and Andrew Renouf have been promoted to the role of principal.

Both are based in the firm’s Glasgow office, as it continues to expand its transactional and consultancy services in Scotland.

Mr Broad has been with the business for six years since joining from Cushman’s in 2016. He has helped drive the transactional and advisory offer forward, with a focus on the offices and industrial sectors, almost doubling the team headcount under his guidance.

Mr Renouf, who joined the business in 2012, has been instrumental in building the firm’s hotel and leisure sector capabilities across the UK, leading the team and growth in Scotland. His clients include major banks, owners, private and institutional investors, hotel operators and franchisors, as well as property developers.

Alison Taylor, principal and managing director of Avison Young, Glasgow, said: “Paul and Andrew have both delivered massively, showing excellent leadership capabilities, especially over the challenging recent times.

“They have helped further evolve our transactional and advisory offering and been instrumental to winning some very high-profile work across the office, industrial and hotel sectors.”

Mr Broad said: “Becoming principal at Avison Young is a significant milestone for me personally and a platform to play a leading role in the success of Avison Young in Scotland in coming years.”

Mr Renouf said: “I am looking forward to continuing to build our hotel and leisure sector capabilities across the UK, leading the team and growth in Scotland.”