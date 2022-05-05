Blue chips rise on Fed statement | Next in line | Barratt upbeat

Daily Business Live

9.30am: Blue chips benefit from Fed statement

The FTSE 100 flew out of the traps this morning after US markets enjoyed their best day in two years on the back of Fed comments that interest rate hikes may not be as severe as expected (see below).

London’s blue chip index was 81 points higher at 7,574.23, also helped by the latest report on the UK economy which came in slightly better than first expected, although below the previous month.

The S&P Global/CIPS service sector PMI is up from April’s initial reading of 58.3 to 58.9. But this was down from 62.6 in March and pointed to the softest rise in activity since January.

7am: Next in line

Fashion and home interiors chain Next said full price sales were up 21.3% in the the 13 weeks to 30 April against the same period last year, in a statement that offered backing to the battered high street.

Online sales fell 11% against the same period a year ago.

The company is maintaining its guidance for full year profit before tax at £850m, which would be up 3.3% on last year.

The figures reassured investors that the company will not resort to discounting.

Shares, which have been under pressure despite a buyback campaign, rallied 40p to 6126p.

9am: Car sales down

The car market continues to be hit by supply problems, with registrations falling by 15.8% to 119,167 units in April, according to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

The figures are driven primarily by a 33.3% decrease in large fleet registrations as manufacturers prioritise private consumers which helped this market report a modest increase of 4.8%.

7am: Reach sees flat revenue

Newspaper group Reach, publisher of the Daily Record and Daily Express, said it anticipates broadly flat group revenue for the year, though with a higher mix of circulation revenues and lower digital contribution than previously expected as a result of more challenging trading conditions.

In a trading update, the group said: “Over the past two months the market has experienced reduced advertiser demand and lower average yields, with the war in Ukraine significantly reducing the level of ‘brand safe’ content for news publishers. While this has led to lower growth than expected, we are improving the quality of our digital sales.”

7am: Shell profit soars

Oil and gas giant Shell has reported soaring profits following a surge in prices.

Shell posted $9.13bn (£7.3bn) in the first three months of the year, nearly three times its $3.2bn profit for the same period last year.

The company will take a $3.9 billion post-tax hit in Q1 2022 from its withdrawal from Russia.

The first quarter dividend is increased by 4% to $0.25 per share.

Chief executive Ben van Beurden said: “Generating value through strong earnings and cash flow, coupled with maintaining a healthy balance sheet and continuing the disciplined delivery of our strategy, are crucial for Shell to play a leading role in the energy transition.

“This allows us to support our customers as they shift to cleaner energy. It’s also the best way for us to contribute to the security of energy supplies.”

7am: Virgin Money profits up sharply

Consumers are using credit cards more often, according to Virgin Money, which has helped fuel a sharp rise in its half-year profits.

An interim dividend of 2.5p per share has been declared (H1 2021:nil).

7am: Barratt upbeat

Total forward sales (including JVs) as at 1 May were 6.6% ahead of 2021. The value of total forward sales was 18.6% ahead of 2021. Reflecting the strength of the reservation rate, the house builder is fully forward sold for FY22.

David Thomas, chief executive, said demand remains strong across the country. “We expect to deliver full year trading results in line with the board’s expectations as we remain focused on growing towards our medium-term target of 20,000 homes a year.” he said.

Global markets

The US Federal Reserve yesterday raised interest rates by 0.5% to between 0.75% and 1%, the largest single hike since May 2000 and afterwards Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, said: “Inflation is much too high and we understand the hardship it is causing and we are moving expeditiously to bring it back down.”

Wall Street roared higher on the announcement and relief that the Fed is “not actively considering” a rumoured 0.75% for June or July. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.9%, over 900 points, while the S&P 500 rose 3.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite 3.3%.