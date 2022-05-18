Biopharma firm Elasmogen raises £8m for drugs pipeline

Funding deal

A biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for cancers and inflammatory diseases, has secured £8 million in a funding round led by BGF and the Scottish National Investment Bank.

The investment, with additional support from existing investor Scottish Enterprise, will enable Aberdeen-based Elasmogen to continue developing its pipeline of next-generation drugs through pre-clinical trials.

Elasmogen has identified a market valued at $2.4bn in 2019 which has been gaining interest as a means of developing more targeted cancer therapies.

Its technology has roots in the University of Aberdeen where it was first established as Haptogen in 2006, before being acquired by US pharma company Wyeth in 2007 and later by Pfizer.

Its co-founder and CEO Dr Caroline Barelle led the spin-out of Elasmogen and has guided the business since its inception.

She said: “Securing this investment is truly transformational for Elasmogen.”