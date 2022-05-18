Bellway doubling sites to add 1,900 homes

Growth in west

Bellway is expanding in the west

Bellway Homes is to significantly expand its presence in the west of Scotland with the acquisition of land which will double the company’s sites to 22.

The new sites will deliver 1,900 homes at Gartcosh, Moodiesburn, Glengarnock, Renfrew, Cumbernauld, Ruchill, Newmains, East Kilbride, Kilmarnock, Irvine, and Stirling.

Infrastructure works have now started on the first sites to launch including Ashlar Village in Ruchill, Manor Glen in Moodiesburn, Fardalehill in Kilmarnock and Montgomerie Park in Irvine. Other sites are subject to planning.

Fraser Conn, managing director, Bellway Homes (Scotland West) said: “The housing market continues to be buoyant. However, with that the acquisition of land becomes more challenging so we are delighted to have secured these new sites. As well as transforming brownfield sites into new communities they will also significantly contribute to enhancing local economies.

“Although we fully recognise the imbalance of the rising cost of living, the housing shortage remains despite the pent-up demand created as a result of the pandemic.”

As a result of the investment, the company is also creating a number of sales and construction jobs.

Headquartered in Hamilton, Bellway Homes (Scotland West) currently has developments in Kilmarnock, Glasgow’s West End, Hamilton, Bishopton, Livingston, Thornliebank, Braehead, Robroyston, East Kilbride, Barrhead and Helensburgh.