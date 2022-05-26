BBC Four, CBBC in shake-up as 1,000 jobs axed

Latest shake-up

The BBC wants to focus on digital operations

BBC bosses intend to stop broadcasting BBC Four, the children’s service CBBC, and Radio 4 Extra, and invest more in the nations and regions as part of a shake up that will cut 1,000 jobs over the next few years.

Director-General Tim Davie told staff today that the BBC “must reform to stay relevant” as it develops a digitally-driven service that will save an initial £500 million.

The plans, which come ahead of changes to the licence fee income structure, will also see the BBC World News and the BBC News channel merge to create a single 24-hour TV news channel serving both UK and international audiences.

There will be more investment in programming from the nations and regions. BBC Four and CBBC are likely to move online.

The corporation will continue to purge bureaucracy, reduce running costs and simplify ways of working. Detailed plans and budgets will be set out as normal in future Annual Plans and Annual Reports and Accounts.

Mr Davie said: “This is our moment to build a digital-first BBC. Something genuinely new, a Reithian organisation for the digital age, a positive force for the UK and the world.

“Independent, impartial, constantly innovating and serving all. A fresh, new, global digital media organisation which has never been seen before.

Tim Davie is promising more investment in the nations and regions

“Driven by the desire to make life and society better for our licence fee payers and customers in every corner of the UK and beyond. They want us to keep the BBC relevant and fight for something that in 2022 is more important than ever.

“To do that we need to evolve faster and embrace the huge shifts in the market around us.”

The changes will begin immediately, with further details to be announced in the coming months, including consultations with staff.

Mr Davie added: “I believe in a public service BBC for all, properly funded, relevant for everyone, universally available, and growing in the on-demand age. This plan sets us on that journey.”