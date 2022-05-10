BAM wins contract for W Hotel in St James Quarter

Interiors deal

Centrepiece: The W Hotel (pic: Terry Murden)

Nuveen Real Estate has appointed BAM Construction Scotland to complete the interiors of W Edinburgh – the hotel centrepiece of Edinburgh’s St James Quarter.

BAM will fit the 244 guest rooms and public areas across the three buildings that make up the hotel, the brand’s first in Scotland.

During the pre-construction period, BAM’s team has already closely involved its supply chain in the process of creating key packages that identify and minimise risks.

Keppie Design has also been appointed as delivery architect by BAM to integrate its design solutions and assist with full 3D co-ordination of the design.

There will be 42 suites and one Extreme Wow Suite (the W brand’s interpretation of the Presidential Suite) and the rooftop will feature a SUSHISAMBA restaurant with a blend of Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian culture and cuisine as well as an outdoor terrace.

Other areas include W Lounge (the W brand’s energetic spin on the hotel lobby), a signature restaurant, a W Sound Suite, a workout facility and spa.

BAM’s Scottish contracts have included the V&A Dundee and the Johnnie Walker Experience in Edinburgh’s Princes Street. It is both developer and contractor behind Atlantic Square (Glasgow) and Capital Square (Edinburgh).

Commenting on the W Hotel contract, Jim Ward, regional director, BAM Construction Scotland, said: “It is going to be as exciting to build as it will be to stay here when we complete our work.”

Edward Webb, director of development management at Nuveen Real Estate, said: “W Edinburgh will redefine the city’s hospitality scene with its design, signature amenities and full calendar of immersive W Happenings to complement the festival city.”

Designed by award-winning architecture and interior design practice Jestico + Whiles, in conjunction with lead scheme architects, Allan Murray Architects, the W Edinburgh features a striking exterior façade, evoking the festival spirit of Edinburgh and creating an outstanding landmark building at the heart of the city. It has been crafted from a winding bronze-coloured steel ‘ribbon’.