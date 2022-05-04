Aston Martin replaces chief executive Moers

New man at wheel

Demand for the DBX has been high

Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers is leaving the company “by mutual agreement” with immediate effect after just two years at the helm.

He has been replaced by ex-Ferrari CEO Amedeo Felisa, 76, who has been a non-executive director at the company for the past year.

The company has also appointed the experienced engineer Roberto Fedeli as chief technical officer. He is considered the creator of Ferrari LaFerrari, the Italian company’s first hybrid supercar as well as some of its most iconic models during his 26-year tenure. He will join Aston Martin with effect on 1 June.

In the three months to the end of March, the company said retail customer demand continues to run ahead of wholesales, with GT/Sports sold out for the year.

The company’s SUV model DBX707, pictured, launched to significant customer and the order book is up by about 60% on the prior year.

All 333 V12 Vantage units were sold-out by launch in March following unprecedented demand.

The company posted an increased operating loss of £47.7m from £15.3m last time. Adjusted EBITDA came in 18% higher at £24.4m (£20.7m).