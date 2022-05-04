Aston Martin boss departs | Wetherspoon back in black

Daily Business Live

8.30am: Market opens lower

The FTSE 100 was trading 25 points lower at 7,536.10.

7am: Aston Martin boss departs

Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers is leaving the company “by mutual agreement” with immediate effect after just two years at the helm and has been replaced by ex-Ferrari CEO Amedeo Felisa, 76, who has been a non-executive director at the company for the past year.

The company has also appointed the experienced engineer Roberto Fedeli as chief technical officer. He is considered the creator of Ferrari LaFerrari, the Italian company’s first hybrid supercar as well as some of its most iconic models during his 26-year tenure. He will join Aston Martin with effect on 1 June.

In the three months to the end of March, the company said retail customer demand continues to run ahead of wholesales, with GT/Sports sold out for the year.

The company’s SUV model DBX707, pictured, launched to significant customer and the order book is up by about 60% on the prior year.

All 333 V12 Vantage units were sold-out by launch in March following unprecedented demand.

The company posted an increased operating loss of £47.7m from £15.3m last time. Adjusted EBITDA came in 18% higher at £24.4m (£20.7m).

7am: Joules CEO leaves

Chief executive Nick Jones is to leave high street chain Joules during the first half of the group’s next financial year.

The company, which also issued a profits warning, said that during Mr Jones’ tenure it has achieved several key strategic milestones, including the launch and expansion of Friends of Joules.

In an update on trading, it said the group has continued to deliver strong revenue growth, of approximately 20% for the 13 weeks to 1 May. However, market conditions have become more challenging during and following the Easter period as consumer confidence has been impacted by the rising cost of living.

“Joules has not been immune to these sector-wide pressures, which have led the group’s profit performance to fall below management’s expectations.”

7am: Wetherspoon returns to profitability

Pubs group JD Wetherspoon has returned to profitability and to a positive cash flow, and is cautiously optimistic about the prospect of a return to relative normality in FY23, said chairman Tim Martin.

For the 13 weeks to 24 April like-for-like sales fell by 4%, in comparison with the same period in FY19. Year-to-date like-for-like sales were 6.2% lower.

6am: Mixed picture on optimism

Overall business sentiment remained positive in Scotland in the first quarter, with all core indicators, except export activity, remaining optimistic. The rise in business volumes was matched in expectations for the levels of both employment and turnover in the coming six months.

However, the Addleshaw Goddard Scottish Business Monitor report, produced in partnership with the University of Strathclyde’s Fraser of Allander Institute, noted that inflationary pressure and supply chain issues are expected to have a marked effect on businesses, with more than one-third expecting to reduce operations due to higher energy prices, up from one-fifth in the last three months of 2021.

Businesses in the wholesale & retail (48%) and transport and storage (47%) sectors had the highest share of firms expecting to reduce operations due to energy prices.

However, the latest CBI SME Trends survey found the sharpest drop in optimism among the UK’s SME manufacturers since the onset of the pandemic, with new orders growth weakening in the three months to April. The employment picture looked more positive, with headcount growth picking up pace.

Global markets

US markets were up for a second day following a brutal April and ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy commentary today.

The S&P 500 closed 0.48% up, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2% while the Nasdaq Composite edged 0.22% higher.