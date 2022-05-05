Update:

AAB expands into Ireland with acquisition of FPM

| May 5, 2022
Graeme Allan

Anderson Anderson & Brown, the business services group, has acquired FPM, based in Newry, Northern Ireland, and with operations on both sides of the Irish border.

The deal creates a significant new hub in line with the Aberdeen-based firm’s growth plans.

Graeme Allan, AAB chief executive, pictured, said: “This merger is a very important milestone for the group.”

FPM is an independent audit, accounting, tax and business advisory firm with revenue of c£9.5m and a team of more than 120 people across five offices.

The nine FPM shareholder directors are remaining in their current roles.

Financial terms for the deal were not disclosed.

