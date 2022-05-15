£15bn cost of living help and £5bn windfall tax

Sunak's package

Rishi Sunak: people are facing challenges

Chancellor Rishi Sunak today unveiled a higher than expected £15 billion package of support to help households cope with rising energy and food bills – partly paid for by a £5bn windfall tax on oil and gas company profits.

Almost eight million of the most vulnerable households across the UK will receive support of at least £1,200 this year, including a new one-off £650 cost of living payment

The October discount on energy bills is doubled to £400 and the requirement to repay it over five years is scrapped.

An Energy Profits Levy on oil and gas firms – the windfall tax – will raise around £5bn over the next year, with a new 80% investment allowance to encourage firms to invest in oil and gas extraction in the UK. Despite speculation, there is no plan to impose the levy on electricity generators.

The new levy will be charged on oil and gas company profits at a rate of 25% and is expected to raise around £5 billion in its first 12 months, which will go towards easing the burden on families. It will be temporary, and if oil and gas prices return to historically more normal levels, will be phased out.

The new Investment Allowance, similar in style to the super-deduction, incentivises companies to invest through saving them 91p for every £1 they invest. This nearly doubles the tax relief available and means the more a company invests, the less tax they will pay.

The government expects the combination of the levy and the new investment allowance to lead to an overall increase in investment, and the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will take account of this policy in their next forecast.

The levy does not apply to the electricity generation sector – where extraordinary profits are also being made due to the impact that rising gas prices have on the price paid for electricity in the UK market.

As set out in the Energy Security Strategy the government is consulting with the power generation sector and investors to drive forward energy market reforms and ensure that the price paid for electricity is more reflective of the costs of production.