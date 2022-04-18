Wither joins CAM Ventures management team

Finance

Scottish micro-investment firm CAM Ventures has appointed Penny Wither as commercial manager.

Established in the summer of 2021, CAM Ventures has developed a varied portfolio of hospitality investments which include the Angus Grill + Larder and recently launched ready-to-drink cocktails brand Angels Dare.

The appointment is the first for the group, and comes ahead of further expansion, which includes looking ahead to opening a male grooming concept in Dundee this summer among with further projects.

With a background in international hospitality, Ms Wither (pictured) previously worked as commercial director at Lov Events, working closely with the company’s founders, as well gaining extensive experience working in the Middle East.

CAM Ventures managing director Will Macpherson said: “With Penny’s extensive experience in the hospitality and events industries, I’m looking forward to working with her and expanding CAM Ventures’ investment portfolio.”

Ms Wither said: “I am super excited to join CAM Ventures and take this new, exciting challenge in a role with such a large and varied scope. I look forward to contributing to CAM Ventures growth and working with our businesses as they continue to develop and grow.”