Weir Group to take £20m hit on Russia suspension

Conflict costs

Jon Stanton: welfare of our people is paramount

Weir Group, the Glasgow-headquartered mining technology business, said it expects to take a £20 million hit from winding down its operations in Russia.

The group’s business in Russia comprises a sales and service organisation employing 267 people, the majority of whom work in the minerals division.

In a trading update following the company’s full suspension of business and operations in Russia in March chief executive Jon Stanton said the company strongly condemned the military invasion of Ukraine.

“Our priority remains the welfare of our Ukraine-based colleagues and their families and we are keeping in close contact, supporting them in whatever ways we can.

“More widely, we are deeply saddened by the humanitarian crisis that continues to unfold and have pledged financial support to organisations working at the front line to help the people of Ukraine.