Watson retires at Wood | First Group hires CEO

7am: Watson to retire at Wood

Wood Group CEO Robin Watson has advised the board of his intention to retire as chief executive. He will remain in place until his successor is in place.

Mr Watson was appointed chief executive of the Aberdeen-based company in January 2016, having previously joined the board in January 2013 as CEO of Wood’s PSN division. He also served as chief operating officer.

The announcement comes as the company posts annual revenue down 14% on a like-for-like basis, with growth in consulting and operations more than offset by a significant decline in projects.

7am: FirstGroup hires CEO

FirstGroup has hired telecoms veteran Graham Sutherland as chief executive. He will take up the role on 16 May .

Mr Sutherland held the same position the London listed telecoms company KCOM Group from 2018 until its sale to a Macquarie-managed infrastructure fund.

Prior to this, he spent 12 years at BT Group in a number of roles including chief executive of its Business and Public Sector division, where he led the integration of EE’s Business unit, creating a division with £4.6bn in annual revenues and 13,000 employees.

He was also chief executive of BT Ireland where he was responsible for all consumer, business and network activities. Prior to that he was Chief Executive of NTL Ireland and has also held senior financial roles including at Bombardier. He is a non-executive director of Savvi, one of Ireland’s largest credit unions.

Global markets

The FTSE 100 index is expected to open higher after Wall Street ended the session strongly, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing up 1.5%, the S&P 500 up 1.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite up 2.2%

Analysts are increasingly confident the US may well be able to ride out the worst of the economic storm despite rising inflation and after the IMF and World Bank both downgraded global growth forecasts.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was up 0.9% and the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.2%, but the Shanghai Composite was down 0.7% despite the city allowing four million more people to leave their homes as Covid restrictions ease.

Netflix takes hit

Shares in the streaming video service Netflix plunged 26% after-hours in New York, after it reported a loss in subscribers for the first time in more than a decade.

For the three months ended 31 March, revenue was up 9.9% to $7.87 billion from $7.16 billion in the first quarter last year.

However, Netflix highlighted revenue growth had slowed considerably with a loss of 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter, having previously guided to add 2.5 million net subscribers during the period.