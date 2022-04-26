Urquhart offering opportunities for young talent

Law

Alison Grandison and Sara Smith

Urquharts, a well-known and respected name in the Edinburgh legal community, has had another impressive year – and aims to use these positive results to attract the next generation of legal talent to 16 Heriot Row.

Operating from the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town, Urquharts has just completed one of its busiest periods on record, growing turnover by 5% in each of the past two years, despite the pandemic and all the challenges brought by that disruption to our working lives.

The latest results come a year after the retirement of Senior Partner Roderick Urquhart, which ended an unbroken connection with the family who founded the firm in 1876.

The current five partners of the firm, which employs 15 staff including five fee earners, say its performance demonstrates that there is definitely still a place in the modern legal market for a firm like Urquharts.

Stephen Blane, Urquharts’ Senior Partner, said: “Clients appreciate the high level of personal service that they receive here, and they come back time and time again.

“They also recommend the firm to their friends, family and contacts. The client base is growing from strength to strength and operationally the business is in excellent shape, all of which bodes well for the future of the firm.”

The partners have been undertaking succession planning at a senior level for a number of years with the addition of new partners, Sara Smith (formerly Shoosmiths) in 2018 and Alison Grandison (formerly Simpson & Marwick) in 2020.

Now they are turning their attention to finding the next generation of lawyers to join them. Stephen, a professional negligence expert and the firm’s sole court practitioner who, as a Solicitor Advocate pursues cases in the Court of Session and Sheriff Courts, would be delighted to find the right young lawyer to mentor and take over his court practice.

He added: “We offer fantastic opportunities for junior solicitors who want hands on experience with a high-quality case load. And looking to the future, there are great prospects for those who want to progress to partnership. The benefits of being a partner in a small firm cannot be overestimated as everybody round the table is involved in all decision making from start to finish.”