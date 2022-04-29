Tennis legend Becker jailed for two and a half years

Bankruptcy sentence

Boris Becker: bankrupt. (SNS Group)

Grand Slam tennis champion Boris Becker has been jailed for two years and six months for breaching the terms of his bankruptcy.

A court heard that he hid £2.5 million worth of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

The 54-year-old former world number one and three-times Wimbledon champion was declared bankrupt in June 2017.

Becker, who has latterly worked as a BBC commentator, transferred around £390,000 from his business account to others, including those of his ex-wife Barbara Becker and estranged wife Sharlely ‘Lilly’ Becker.

He was found guilty on 8 April of four Insolvency Act offences between June and October 2017.

He was acquitted him on a further 20 charges, including nine counts of failing to hand over his tennis trophies and medals, including two from Wimbledon.

He is expected to serve half of the prison sentence handed to him today by Judge Deborah Taylor at Southwark Crown Court on Friday.