TClarke relocates to Maxim on ten-year lease

Office letting

Chris Harris of TClarke Caroline Baillie, Maxim’s director of park services

Engineering services firm TClarke has relocated from Falkirk to Maxim Park at Eurocentral, signing up for 5,000 sq ft on a ten-year lease with landlord Shelborn Asset Management.

Maxim 3 is currently undergoing a programme of fit-out works to provide collaborative workspace, including a range of break-out spaces and informal meeting areas.

Chris Harris, managing director for TClarke in Scotland, said: “This is about giving our people a real upgrade in their work environment.

“We’ve always taken pride in our strong team culture, and the retail and leisure amenities available at Maxim were a big factor in our decision to relocate here. We know that a happy and healthy workforce delivers the best results for our clients.”

TClarke recently announced a three-year plan to reach an annual turnover of £500m across its network of 20 UK offices.

Knight Frank and CBRE acted for Shelborn as joint letting agents for Maxim Park.

In the last 12 months, Shelborn has also welcomed biotech company LumiraDX and life science group Sartorius to Maxim Park.

Wizu heads to Glasgow

Flexible workspace provider, Wizu Workspace has taken a 24,350 sq ft office at 2 West Regent Street, Glasgow. Avison Young acted alongside its joint agent Douglas Green of G8 Consult.

Situated on the corner of West Regent Street and West Nile Street in the heart of Glasgow’s central business district, Wizu Workspace has taken the entire first, second and third floors in the building on a new 10-year lease, bringing its workspace offering to Scotland for the first time.

The letting marks the ninth workspace for the company.