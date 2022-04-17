Sturgeon reported to police for not wearing mask

Hypocrisy claim

Nicola Sturgeon seen not wearing a mask during a visit to a barbers in East Kilbride

Nicola Sturgeon has been reported to police after social media footage appeared to show her breaking her own mask wearing rules.

The First Minister was seen without a face covering during a visit to a barbers in East Kilbride on Saturday. It shows her mingling with customers while out campaigning.

The requirement for face coverings in indoor settings in Scotland switches to guidance on Monday, but was still a legal requirement this weekend.

It applies to anyone entering most indoor public places in Scotland, including shops, public transport and hairdressers.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said today: “We can confirm that we have received a complaint which is currently being assessed.”

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP said: “The video clearly shows Nicola Sturgeon isn’t practicing what she preaches on facemasks.

Sandesh Gulhane: this is blatant hypocrisy (pic: Terry Murden)

“She’s happy virtue signalling for official photos but behind closed doors it’s clear she doesn’t believe in her own rules so why should anyone else.

“This is blatant hypocrisy from the First Minister who has now shown her true colours.

“The public, who have been under these legal Covid restrictions for over two years, deserve an apology for this rule break.'”

A spokesperson for the SNP said: “The First Minister was invited into the barbers during an outdoor visit on the street.