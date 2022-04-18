Sturgeon escapes prosecution over face mask breach

No fine for FM

Nicola Sturgeon will not be fined

Nicola Sturgeon will not face a police prosecution despite breaching her own law on face coverings.

The First Minister had been reported to the police after social media footage showed her mingling unmasked with customers during a visit to an East Kilbride barber’s shop while campaigning for the local elections.

Police Scotland has confirmed that local officers spoke to Ms Sturgeon to remind her of the importance of wearing a face covering when there is a legal requirement to do so. The law was still in place on Saturday when the incident took place.

In a statement, the force said: “Given the circumstances of this incident, Police Scotland is satisfied that no further action is necessary. This is in line with our proportionate approach throughout the pandemic.”

Earlier, Tory MSP Stephen Kerr said: “Sturgeon walked into a barbers without a mask, breaking the rules she’s spent two years intoning at us from behind her podium.”

The First Minister recently joined calls for Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister after he was fined for breaking his own Covid rules. Former Dragons’ Den star Duncan Bannatyne cheekily tweeted: “Nicola Sturgeon is a very honourable lady and will do the right thing and show by example by resigning first thing tomorrow morning.”