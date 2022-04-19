SSE in €580m Siemens Gamesa wind projects deal

European expansion

Siemens Gamesa operates wind farms in southern Europe

SSE Renewables, the Perth-based energy company, is expanding into southern Europe by acquiring a portfolio of wind developments from Siemens Gamesa in a deal worth €580m (£481m).

The transaction includes c.3.9GW of onshore projects – around half of which are in Spain with the remainder across France, Italy and Greece.

There is scope for up to 1GW of additional co-located solar development opportunities. SSE Renewables will also take on a team of around 40 employees. Completion is expected by the end of September.

The acquisition marks entry by SSE Renewables into Southern Europe, building on its renewables business in the UK and Ireland where it owns and operates 4GW of renewable assets, including nearly 2GW of onshore wind, with a secured pipeline of nearly 11GW across onshore wind, offshore wind and hydro projects.

The transaction will bring together the existing Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy management team’s development experience across continental Europe and SSE’s expertise in constructing and operating wind farms, supported by its balance sheet strength.

With many of the projects in the SGRE portfolio at an early stage of development, the existing SGRE teams will be an integral part of progressing the projects and supporting SSE’s growth strategy in Europe.

The four countries in which the SGRE portfolio of development assets are located have strong growth prospects, underpinned by 2030 renewables or carbon reduction targets and attractive remuneration schemes.

The platform, alongside the experienced development teams, will provide an excellent base for continued sourcing of development opportunities across onshore and offshore wind, solar, batteries and hydrogen, all of which are core to SSE’s growth strategy. It also presents opportunities to enter wider European markets.