SNP plans Edinburgh congestion charge on motorists

SNP leaders want commuters to switch to public transport (pic: Terry Murden)

Motorists are likely to be charged for driving into Edinburgh if the SNP is re-elected to run the city council next month.

A workplace parking levy on large companies is also on the cards as the party pursues its policy of pushing vehicles out of the capital.

An SNP-led council will revive plans for a congestion charge at peak times to cut traffic and encourage more workers to enter Edinburgh via public transport.

About 200 firms with more than 50 car parking spaces would be charged around £500 a year per space, or £2 per working day charge per space.

The proposals could be adopted by other towns and cities in their quest to achieve net zero carbon emissions and give priority to pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users.

Edinburgh residents rejected a congestion charge in a controversial referendum in 2005. The new plan would not affect council tax payers in Edinburgh, but would cause disquiet among those who commute for work or study or to do business from the Lothians, Fife, Borders, Stirlingshire and across the central belt.

Current council leader Adam McVey claims that the traffic congestion is an issue that has to be addressed. Exemptions would be made for attendance at hospitals and other healthcare facilities which serve the wider city region.