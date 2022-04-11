SMEs rein in fund-raising amid growing pressures

Accountants' survey

Small firms are assessing finance needs

Small business recovery is stalling in Scotland, with fewer SMEs intending to raise finance than the UK average, according to new research among the clients of accountants.

The survey of 3,500 SMEs reveals only 42% are actively looking to grow in the next six months, down from 50% in January.

About a fifth (21%) have delayed or abandoned applying for finance in the past six months, compared with just 14% across the whole of the UK.

The data has emerged in the latest edition of the the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) (ACCA UK) and Corporate Finance Network SME Tracker.

Small firms in Scotland appear to be less exposed to disruption arising from the conflict in Ukraine – 8% in Scotland, against a UK figure of 17%.

Nevertheless, the continued geopolitical uncertainty, ongoing Covid impact, supply chain issues and spiralling cost increases are taking their toll.

Accountants cite a significant worsening of the mental health of small business clients since January, with almost a quarter (23%) now highlighting this, compared to 6% in January’s poll.

A quarter of Scottish accountants indicated there had been increased interest in the R&D credit scheme from small firms over the last two years, compared with 40% across the UK.

Only 50% of accountants agreed that raising awareness would help take up, perhaps suggesting more needs to be done to make R&D investment support relevant to more small businesses.