Smart Data Foundry hires Gauld as chief executive

Fintech

Smart Data Foundry, the data sharing organisation based at Edinburgh University, has appointed former NCR executive Frank Gauld to head up its operations.

It is working with companies such as NatWest, Sage, Equifax UK, FreeAgent and Moneyhub to safely access data to help inform government policy.

Mr Gauld’s appointment as CEO follows a six months international recruitment search and comes on the back of another key appointment, Dame Julia Unwin, as chair and the recent major rebrand to Smart Data Foundry to better reflect the organisation’s purpose.

Mr Gauld, a University of Edinburgh graduate, has held a number of senior roles within NC, the most recent involving development of the company’s digital cloud banking platform from its base in Atlanta.

Before moving to NCR in America in 2017, he held high-profile roles at Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank as CIO for Change and IT Development. He will relocate to Scotland on 6 April to take up his new position.

His appointment coincides with the recent publication of FinTech Scotland’s 10-year research and innovation roadmap that sets out the agenda for change to deliver the recommendations in the Kalifa Review.

Mr Gauld will replace the interim CEO, Kevin Collins, who has handled the start-up phase of Smart Data Foundry. Mr Collins will resume his position as assistant principal at the University.